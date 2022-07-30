Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $310.19 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.06.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

