Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,457 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,936. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $109.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

