Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.38.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 96.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 193,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.