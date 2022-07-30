BTSE (BTSE) Achieves Market Cap of $19.65 Million

BTSE (BTSE) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. BTSE has a total market cap of $19.65 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTSE has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One BTSE coin can now be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00018904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00615889 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About BTSE

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom. BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com.

Buying and Selling BTSE

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

