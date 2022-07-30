Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. Brunswick also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-$10.30 EPS.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $80.12. 1,372,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,363. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,561,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 38.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.