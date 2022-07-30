Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. Brunswick also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-$10.30 EPS.
Shares of BC stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $80.12. 1,372,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,363. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.
BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,561,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 38.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
