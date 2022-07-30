BRR OpCo LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $669.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $628.50 and its 200-day moving average is $693.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

