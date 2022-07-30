BRR OpCo LLC Purchases Shares of 30,923 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 43.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 18.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.