BRR OpCo LLC Purchases New Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,073,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after buying an additional 172,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares during the last quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 179,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after buying an additional 77,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $188.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average is $172.78. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $193.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

