BRR OpCo LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

