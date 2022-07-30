Brokerages Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Price Target at $20.00

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tenneco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Stock Performance

TEN opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.85. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.