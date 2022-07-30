Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $101.38

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.38.
DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 8.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2,535.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,423 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
