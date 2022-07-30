Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $101.38

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.38.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 8.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2,535.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,423 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.17 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

