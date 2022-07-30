Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $24.63

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Big Lots by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.09. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

