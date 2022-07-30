BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $31.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,312,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

