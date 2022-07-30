BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.24. 51,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,931,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
