BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.24. 51,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,931,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.