BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $30.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.46) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 305.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 92,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 78,359 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

