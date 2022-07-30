Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. Boston Scientific also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.74-1.77 EPS.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. 8,815,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864,070. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.82.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,354,000 after buying an additional 336,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,465,000 after buying an additional 245,797 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,119,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,445,000 after buying an additional 351,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

