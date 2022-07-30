Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,935.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,954.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,161.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.