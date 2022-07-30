Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Market Cap Reaches $60,486.93

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $60,486.93 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,503,677 coins. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

