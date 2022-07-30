BNP Paribas Lowers Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.
Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 1.4 %
SEOAY opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $21.65.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
