Blue Chip Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 6.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Shares of PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

