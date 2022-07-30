Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.