BLink (BLINK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,471.00

BLink (BLINK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. BLink has a market capitalization of $387,323.48 and approximately $1,471.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLink has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,538.74 or 1.00023462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00131235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004368 BTC.

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

