BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

MQT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 23,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,928. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

