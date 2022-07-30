BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the June 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE BOE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 164,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,973. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

