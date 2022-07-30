BitWhite 24 Hour Volume Hits $75,273.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. BitWhite has a market cap of $45,703.09 and $75,273.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

