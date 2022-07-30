Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Haywood Securities

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.29 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.3269401 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90. In other Birchcliff Energy news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total transaction of C$1,216,250.00. Insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,000 in the last quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

