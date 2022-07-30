BioPassport Token Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $789,348.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

