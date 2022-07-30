BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.81.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,388.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,233 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

