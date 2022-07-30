Berenberg Bank Trims Craneware (LON:CRW) Target Price to GBX 2,320

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,725 ($32.83) to GBX 2,320 ($27.95) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Craneware Stock Up 4.7 %
CRW stock opened at GBX 1,880 ($22.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £668.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,520.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,340 ($16.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,700 ($32.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,607.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,736.45.
Craneware Company Profile
