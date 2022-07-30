Berenberg Bank Trims Craneware (LON:CRW) Target Price to GBX 2,320

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,725 ($32.83) to GBX 2,320 ($27.95) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Craneware Stock Up 4.7 %

CRW stock opened at GBX 1,880 ($22.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £668.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,520.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,340 ($16.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,700 ($32.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,607.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,736.45.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; integration for chargemaster management, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.