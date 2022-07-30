Benchmark Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $60.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

