Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 196.1% in July

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,800 shares, an increase of 196.1% from the June 30th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 396,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

