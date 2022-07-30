Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 196.1% in July

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,800 shares, an increase of 196.1% from the June 30th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 396,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
