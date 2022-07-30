Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.14.

BAX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

