Barclays Cuts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $79.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a maintains rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OXY. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.26.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 59,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

