Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Stephens

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OZK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

