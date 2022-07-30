Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

BCMXY remained flat at $15.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. Bank of Communications has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $17.62.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

