Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 393.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 393.75 ($4.74).

BAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.78) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 342.40 ($4.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253.60 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.47 ($4.68). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 330.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 323.13.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

