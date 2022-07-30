Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €53.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($61.94) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of Basf stock opened at €43.42 ($44.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. Basf has a 12 month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($70.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

