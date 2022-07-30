B. Riley Trims MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price to $86.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.70. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 278.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MasTec by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 106,708 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,586,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in MasTec by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

