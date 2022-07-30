B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Up 238.9% in July

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 238.9% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 152,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 4th quarter worth $5,113,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Performance

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger stock remained flat at $9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,820. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

