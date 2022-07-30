Azuki (AZUKI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $42.00

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $160,092.47 and approximately $42.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00602554 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035174 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance.

Buying and Selling Azuki

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

