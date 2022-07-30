Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.12). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 185.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

