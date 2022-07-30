Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Avinger Price Performance
Shares of AVGR opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.