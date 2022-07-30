Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.70-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $190.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

