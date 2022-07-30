Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $2.88 Average PT from Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aspen Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Aspen Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Price Performance

Aspen Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.10. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.