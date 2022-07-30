ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ASML by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ASML by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of ASML by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock opened at $574.44 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $235.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.74.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.