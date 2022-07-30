Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the June 30th total of 1,436,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 677.3 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Asahi Group stock remained flat at $31.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $49.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

