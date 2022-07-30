Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the June 30th total of 1,436,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 677.3 days.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
Asahi Group stock remained flat at $31.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $49.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33.
About Asahi Group
