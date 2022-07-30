Argus Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.87.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.31.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

