ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

MT stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. 4,299,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,565. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.4% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 68,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

