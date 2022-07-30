Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $587,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $343.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.18.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

