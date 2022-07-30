Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,144 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,443 shares of company stock worth $13,291,621. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

