AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96, Briefing.com reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.90-$1.00 EPS.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $107.76. The company had a trading volume of 424,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $139.51.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,411,000. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,118.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after purchasing an additional 560,593 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 47.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after purchasing an additional 373,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 385,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after acquiring an additional 262,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

